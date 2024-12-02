Verifone unveils integrated POS device

Partnering with Danish beverage bar, Joe & the Juice, Verifone Carbon is being showcased at Money20/20 Europe .

The solution aims to bring together payments, applications, customer service functions and other solutions for running a business into a single integrated system. The system integrates into a stand with built-in printer, and optional cash drawer at the base, offering portability for mPOS activities.

The detailes of Verifone Carbon have been engineered with the intention of helping the interactions between merchants and consumers at the POS, including: integrated design with dual screens (merchants run register and business apps from the tablet screen and consumers pay and interact with personalized, targeted messaging from a smaller screen), portable and countertop, and upgraded processor and operating systems (merchant side powered by Intel running an open Android OS; consumer side powered by the Verifone Engage platform).

Also, it accepts different forms of payment (swipe, tap or dip with the chip slot positioned for both portable and countertop), while connected with USB, Ethernet, WiFi and Bluetooth.

Verifone Carbon will come loaded with Verifone’s Commerce Platform, an open, cloud-based engagement platform where businesses can customize applications and services. This functionality will be available through Verifone’s commerce-enabled MX and VX products as well as devices such as Verifone Engage.

With Commerce Platform, merchants can reward their customers with loyalty and points programs, display promotional media and coupons, leverage beacons for store analytics, and invite customers to redeem personalized offers.