Verifone to provide mPOS with payworks

The two companies provide a joint product package based on Verifone’s E Series of terminal devices, enabling acquirers and network service providers (NSPs) to provide their retail merchants an mPOS solution. This solution is available in Germany and a rollout into other regions is in preparation.

With the new product, acquirers and NSPs can provide Verifone E Series devices alongside their traditional terminal offering and provide retailers, electronic cash register (ECR) software providers and other system integrators with a way to add secure card payments into their instore mPOS solutions running on smartphones and tablets.

Built for use in the mPOS retail environment, Verifone E Series terminals can serve a variety of use cases where they give retailers and their staff mobility and flexibility in their stores for an enhanced mobile check-out experience. An integrated 2D-barcode scanner and the capability to physically attach to a number of tablets allows Verifone’s E Series of devices to be used as part of a fully integrated mobile ECR-system.

The certified payworks SDK lets integrators talk to Verifone devices without getting into the scope of PCI. payworks can plug into any acquiring gateway, providing acquirers with a powerful tool to extend their capabilities for retailers. Multinational and global retailers can work with payworks directly.

payworks provides a point-of-sale platform for developers enabling merchant service providers to build payment functionality into their mobile applications. The software development tools of payworks enable developers to build mobile solutions for face-to-face payments with Chip-and-PIN card readers as well as solutions for shoppers to pay with their phones via in-app payments and wallets. payworks provides its platform in a Software-as-a- Service (SaaS) model.