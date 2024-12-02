Verifone to enable omnichannel experiences for Israeli supermarket chain

The supermarket chain will become the first in the country to implement Verifone’s suite of commerce-enabled payment solutions that include an upgrade to local EMV requirements, access to third-party apps in the Merchant Marketplace, and gateway services for an omnichannel view of consumer transactions, both online and in store. Thus, the merchant plans to interact with shoppers with multimedia content such as interactive surveys, loyalty programs, and targeted marketing videos and graphics.

The solution, MX 925, is a multilane point-of-sale (POS) device that will allow the retailer to be EMV-ready across its 3500 attended and self-checkout lanes, with encryption and tokenization services to accept a variety of payment types including mobile wallets.