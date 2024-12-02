Verifone supports launch of store rewards offering within Apple Pay

Verifone, a global provider of electronic payment solutions, is set to enable clients to accept rewards and loyalty information in addition to NFC payments at the terminal via Apple Pay.

To start, Verifone will enable six national and global retailers to be the first to accept NFC loyalty transactions on Verifone’s MX 915 and MX 925 terminals for their consumers to redeem rewards and accrue points.

VeriFone Systems is a global provider of secure electronic payment solutions. VeriFone provides expertise, solutions and services that add value to the point of sale with merchant-operated, consumer-facing and self-service payment systems for the financial, retail, hospitality, petroleum, government and healthcare vertical markets.