Verifone, Alipay to boost mobile payments at Lacoste Stores

As Alipay’s exclusive partner for Lacoste, the French, sport-inspired lifestyle brand, Verifone facilitates Alipay’s QR code payments on the Verifone e355 mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solution. Designed to accept alternative payments like Alipay and other digital payment methods, Verifone offers an interactive mobile pay solution that gives retail personnel the freedom to help and check out customers from anywhere in the store.

Verifone and Alipay began partnering in 2016 to enable merchants in Europe and North America with Alipay acceptance in stores. With Verifone’s mobile point-of-sale, retailers can accept Alipay in stores and implement marketing campaigns targeting Chinese consumers who use the Alipay app.