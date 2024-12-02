Veratad to assist BlockSafe with identity verification and KYC/AML services

Veratad is a global identity and age verification company with a full suite of age and ID verification tools that supports a variety of regulatory requirements. All of Veratad’s solutions are available for individual or bundled deployment to meet any combination of compliance requirements.

Blockchain cybersecurity company BlockSafe secures the blockchain ecosystem with a suite of solutions that protect against an array of cyber vulnerabilities. In order to assist BlockSafe with the compliance requirements associated with their ICO, Veratad is making available its full suite of IDresponse cloud-based KYC verification services, including IDMatch+COMPLYSM, which performs an identity verification on each new prospective investor as well as a comprehensive check against databases for Sanctions and Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).