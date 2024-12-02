Verado launches to eradicate fraud in the secondary luxury goods market

The company’s online platform will replace its previous website watchr.co.uk, and aims to simplify the process of buying and selling high-quality used items, whilst removing fraud and unfair pricing models in the secondary market. It will enable buyers to purchase high-end watches, jewellery and gemstones with an absolute guarantee of authenticity and quality through its own product verification approach.

The company’s pre-listing verification process uses technology to identity check all sellers and authenticate their item. Once an item is sold, Verado then uses manufacturer-certified inspectors to check its condition, documentation and working parts before it is released.

Verado secured GBP 300,000 in Angel investments and is backed by investors such as: Chris Fung (Ex-CEO of Crussh Foods), Vishal Mehta (Director of White Hope Holdings and Dimexon.com), Petrone Group and a prominent enterprise in the diamond industry.