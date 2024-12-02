VEON plans to roll out Masterpass

VEON, an international communications and technology company, plans to offer its subscribers the ability to manage their accounts, top-up their data, as well as buying content, products and services through partner retailers and services.

By integrating Masterpass, users of the VEON platform can buy mobile airtime or make e-commerce purchases. Masterpass stores all payment information, including card details from MasterCard and other payment networks.

To complete a transaction, VEON users would need to tap the integrated Masterpass button within the platform.