Vente-privee acquires Belgian competitor Vente-exclusive

The Belgian stakeholders will keep the remaining 49.9%, ecommercenews.eu reports. They will lead and support the further development of the website, which offers daily sales with discounts of 30% to 70% off the retail price.

Vente-privee.com now owns the majority of the company’s stakes. As a result of the acquisition Vente-exclusive.com is able to offer its members an even greater variety of brands and top deals, but it will also enable the Belgian website to grow internationally.

Jacques-Antoine Granjon, CEO and founder of Vente-privee.com says the acquisition is in line with the company’s long-term vision, the source cites.