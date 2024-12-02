Vantiv rolls out triPOS Mobile and triPOS Cloud

Vantiv is a provider of payments technology and services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Both triPOS Cloud and triPOS Mobile simplify the merchant installation process by using a unique pairing process between PIN pads, merchant lanes and the account details. It is designed to also simplify the payment experience, by removing the complexities around device integrations, EMV certifications and PCI compliance. As new functionality, payment device support, transaction types and gateway capabilities are added to the Express Interface, triPOS PC, Mobile and Cloud deliver these enhancements.

Emporos, a pharmacy POS provider, is one Vantiv partner already using triPOS to drive adoption with its merchants. Emporos installed its first customer on triPOS in April 2016.