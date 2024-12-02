Vantiv and Worldpay agree on USD 10 billion merger

Vantiv made a bid to acquire Worldpay in July, but it took several weeks to reach an official agreement as the two companies disagreed over governance and safeguarding British jobs. The new company will have its headquarters in Cincinnati, with a primary listing in New York and a secondary one in London.

The companys international operations will be run from London, but representatives have not offered any formal guarantees for jobs in Britain where Worldpays UK division employs about 1,200 of its roughly 5,000 employees.

