Valitor provides Apple Pay as service partner in Europe

Valitor will provide its services in close cooperation with its partner, the US company Stripe. From July 1, British merchants who use Stripe will be able to develop support mechanisms for using Apple Pay as a payment option into their own iOS application. Stripe, with Valitor as acquirer, is one of the few companies that will be able to provide British merchants with this service in the first phase of implementation. Subsequently, it will be possible for Valitor’s other partners in the British market to accept payments with Apple Pay.

Apple has unveiled that starting with July 2015, Apple Pay will be available to customers in the UK.