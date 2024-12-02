Valitor partners Dejamobile to offer mobile payments and branded mobile wallets

The aim of the collaboration between Valitor, an international payment solutions company, and Dejamobile is to enable the customers to use their mobile phones to pay in store or in app.

The service is built on Dejamobile’s Cloud Based Payments NFC platform, which through a simple API integration, will provide its partners the ability to add mobile payments and a branded mobile wallet to their services.

The platform can be used to launch a wide range of programmes tailored to the needs of the customer base. Options include both open loop and closed loop credit, debit, prepaid, gift and travel cards.

Valitor will use Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap Payment Solution, mobile payments and tokenisation technology to offer both Visa and Mastercard mobile payment and branded wallet capabilities to its customers.