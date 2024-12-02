USAmeriBank live on Finastras payments hub

The bank selected Finastra’s solution in order to add new payments rails and improve customer service. In addition to time-to-market and ease of implementation, the hosted solution represents a reduction of maintenance effort and total cost of ownership, as the fintech company maintains the technology and business services.

Going live on the payments hub marks the first phase of USAmeriBank’s journey with Finastra. In the coming months, the bank plans to add US ACH, and eventually real-time payments components, completing the bank’s journey to a fully outsourced payment-processing model.