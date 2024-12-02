USAePay implements Castles Technologys MP200L for merchants

The MP200L has been optimised to handle a full day of merchant business’s needs. MP200L is a mobile payment terminal that can accept EMV, contactless, and swipe payments. It integrates with USAePay’s application in order to allow merchants to accept EMV payments.

MP200L’s latest additions include a removable battery and enables customers to sign directly on the device. The removable battery feature allows merchants to switch out battery packs, allowing the merchant to accept payments continuously and eliminating the need to connect to a power outlet during a busy workday.