US retail sales grew 5.1 percent this holiday season, Mastercard shows

The report details holiday shopping from November 1 through December 24. As the press release shows, key findings of the report indicate that this was a winning holiday season for retail overall.

Other key findings:

apparel registered a growth rate of 7.9% compared to 2017, the highest since 2010;

home improvement spending continued to surge across the US with spending during the holiday season up 9%;

department stores finished the season with a 1.3% decline from 2017 (this follows two years with growth below 2%);

electronics and appliances were down 0.7%; the home furniture and furnishings category grew 2.3%.

Mastercard SpendingPulse reports on national retail sales across all payment types in select markets around the world. The findings are based on aggregate sales activity in the Mastercard payments network, coupled with survey-based estimates for certain other payment forms, such as cash and check.

