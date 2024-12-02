US: PayPal places bet on gambling again

In 2002, when eBay acquired PayPal, one of the first moves was to shut down PayPal as a payment method for gambling and adult websites. Nearly 6% of PayPals revenues in 2002 were derived from online gambling payment processing. A year later, eBay settled with US government over charges that PayPals services to gambling merchants in 2001 and 2002 had violated the Patriot Act.

Caesars Interactive Entertainment is now the first US-licensed online gaming company to offer PayPal and it will be available on their CaesarsCasino.com, HarrahsCasino.com and WSOP.com websites.