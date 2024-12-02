US online payments to reach USD 385 bln in 2016

While the US retail average growth rate in the first half of 2016 was just 2% for total retail, it was 16% for ecommerce, businessinsider.com reports.

The number of online shoppers has grown by nearly 20 million from 2015 to 2016. And these 224 million shoppers are spending more, as the total amount spent online grew from USD 61 billion in the Q1 of 2015 to USD 68 billion in Q1 2016. These customers are transacting more frequently, as the number of online transactions has risen by 115 million from 2015 to 2016.

Three segments are leading the way in that regard: media, sporting goods, and hobbies. More than half of these total sales will occur online in 2016. Electronics, meanwhile, has remained steady since 2011, and nearly one in four electronics purchases have been made online each year since 2014.

Consumers are also showing a growing interest in buying furniture online, as online furniture sales are quickly closing in on 25% of the total furniture sale market.

Apparel and accessories, however, have been slower to embrace the digital, 25% of purchases occuring online, which accounts for nearly USD 80 billion in sales. Ecommerce will account for 8% of all health and personal care items sold in 2016.