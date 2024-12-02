US: IRS allows citizens to pay taxes without bank accounts, credit cards

With the scan of a PayNearMe barcode on a smartphone at nearly 7,000 participating 7-Eleven stores, taxpayers who need to use cash for their tax payment can do so at the register. Most stores are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making convenient for taxpayers to pay in their own neighborhoods, on their own schedules.

Carolyn Homberger, group president, ACI Worldwide, states: “Today’s consumers want convenience, as evidenced by the more than 75% of IRS electronic payments that are made through OfficialPayments.com via online or a mobile browser. Adding a new cash payment option that is mobile-accessible brings convenience, and another flexible payment option, which is powered by PayNearMe.”

To obtain a PayNearMe barcode, taxpayers visit www.officialpayments.com/fed, choose their IRS form type, and select ‘Pay with Cash’ as their payment option. They can elect to receive their barcode via email to print, or on their smartphone, which presents them with a list of the closest 7-Eleven stores where they can pay.

Once the payment is made, taxpayers receive a receipt as proof of transaction. Payments are typically posted within two business days, although it is advised that taxpayers initiate payment at www.officialpayments.com/fed at least seven business days prior to their tax payment deadlines, due to the IRS’ identity verification requirements.

Each taxpayer’s federal tax payment in cash must not exceed USD 1,000 per day and taxpayers can make up to two payments per tax period using this method. There is a small service fee of USD 3.99 for each payment.

“Government agencies and payment processors use PayNearMe to collect cash payments for everything from utilities to bike share membership,” said Danny Shader, founder and CEO, PayNearMe.

