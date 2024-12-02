US: Federal Reserve to take part in two e-payments-related taskforces

Both taskforces are open to all interested stakeholders with relevant payment knowledge and experience who can commit the required time and resources to these key initiatives. Participants on the Faster Payments Task Force will identify and evaluate alternative approaches for implementing safer and faster payment capabilities in the US.

The Secure Payments Task Force will advise the Federal Reserve on payment security matters, consult on security aspects of the Faster Payments Task Force work, and help determine priorities for future action to advance payment system safety, security and resiliency. The Federal Reserve will host Task Force teleconferences on 20 March, 2015 and 31 March, 2015 to field questions from interested individuals.

To participate in the inaugural Faster Payments Task Force meeting, registration must be completed by 17 April 2015. The registration deadline for participation in the first Secure Payments Task Force meeting is 15 May 2015.