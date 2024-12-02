US: DHgate.com warehouse launches new cross-border ecommerce services

The US center opened its doors on 11 September, 2015. Establishing stocked overseas warehouses cuts product delivery times down to 48 hours. Additionally, importers will experience increased profit margins due to the local distribution centers, the company states.

In addition to a physical product display area, we guarantee on-time delivery to customers plus post-sale added value services that include returns and exchanges. Rapid inventory updates and an increasing list of product selection will further enrich the customers selection, said TT Wang, DHgate Vice President of M2B & Operations.

Since the products have already made the overseas journey, entrepreneurs and businesses can expect products from off-shore warehouses to decrease the cost per item.