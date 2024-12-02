US consumers favor Amazon over other brands, survey shows

The ecommerce company scored a favorability of 74% (calculated by subtracting the share of respondents who said they look on Amazon unfavorably from those who said favorably). The finding is similar in all the 50 states, not only in certain regions.

According to the results of the survey, Amazons status among US consumers suggests that it is still making good on its promise to put customers first, despite the issues consumers have with Amazons labor practices or its impact on other retailers.

The popularity comes from the ever-expanding slew of benefits that come with being a Prime member, the prices Amazon offers, or its shipping capabilities.