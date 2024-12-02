US-based iFresh grocery chain to accept Alipay

Once available, iFresh will provide Alipay services online and in stores in the US through the activation and implementation support of Citcon, a cross-border mobile payment and marketing products provider that helps connect merchants with Chinese mobile wallet users.

Alibaba is also extending its physical reach via Alipay, the digital payment platform operated by its Ant Financial Services Group.

Alipay has steadily been adding retail and financial partners to help facilitate purchases by an increasing flow of Chinese tourists. As many as four million Chinese tourists were expected to visit North America in 2017. Since January 2017, Alipay has:

• Partnered with JPMorgan Chase to allow Alipay users to pay with its mobile app at many Chase Merchant Services clients;

• Partnered with Verifone to enable payments in taxis in New York and Las Vegas;

• Enabled in-store and online payments at Rebecca Minkoff.