US: APWU, USPS negotiate partnership terms

At the same time, the APWU said it is looking to prevent further downsizing at the Postal Service as it looks to combat its multi-billion dollar debt and liquidity crisis, postandparcel.info reports.

The last APWU contract, covering 2010 to 2015, was agreed back in March 2011, providing a 3.5% pay rise over the course of the agreement along with pledges to avoid laying off workers. The union states that it represents more than 200,000 Postal Service employees and retirees, with members tending to be in clerk, maintenance, vehicle or support services divisions.

The Postal Service has seen the number of its full-time employees drop from 704,716 to 486,822 from 2005, mainly through attrition. Mail volume has fallen from 211.7 billion pieces per year to 155.4 billion over the same period.