US: ACFCU adds image deposit service from Cardtronics to branch ATMs

Via the partnership, ACFCU members can deposit checks directly into the ATMs without using envelopes or deposit slips. An Allpoint Network member since 2008, the USD 173.4 million asset credit union has a multifaceted relationship with Cardtronics that also includes retail ATM branding as well as a web and mobile ATM locator. ACFCU looks to Cardtronics for outsourced ATM management at all seven of its branch offices in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky in US. Cardtronics installed new machines upon taking over management of ACFCU’s branch ATMs in 2012.

The credit union complements the 55,000 nationwide ATMs that Allpoint Network makes available to ACFCU members with a local retail ATM footprint supported by Cardtronics. As part of a long-term ATM Branding agreement, the ACFCU brand appears on 17 Cardtronics-owned and -operated ATMs located in CVS/pharmacy stores situated in the credit union’s home markets along the Tennessee-Virginia border.

These 17 CVS/pharmacy locations are fee-free ATMs for ACFCU members. All ACFCU-branded ATMs, in both branch and retail locations, can be found through the credit union’s web and mobile ATM locator, which is powered by Cardtronics’ LocatorSearch technology.