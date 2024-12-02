Upstream launches trade finance product in Ireland

The solution unlocks the ability for businesses to finance their working capital needs end to end, from supplier to buyer. According to Upstream officials, trade finance is not a new concept, but it’s something that up until now hasn’t been available to local businesses. Upstream’s Trade Finance solution is meant to bridge a gap where organisations require additional funding quickly to deliver orders beyond their current capability.

Available to businesses across every sector where this funding gap exists, the trade finance option is a complementary product to the core Upstream invoice financing offer, which provides cash-flow for businesses based on the value of invoices they raise. A client can avail of one or both offerings under the one roof at Upstream.