Upper Hand to integrate Paysafes payments technology for Canadian, US businesses

Due to this agreement, Paysafe will integrate a new payment solution, UP Payments, that will allow for simple payment processing for Upper Hand and its customers. The two organisations will offer a unified, cloud-based platform that is aimed to save business owners more than 14 hours a week in administrative tasks including payments. UP Payments has currently been made available to all customers by being integrated across all their platforms.

For the payments company, the partnership supports its ongoing investment strategy in North America. Paysafe solutions are geared toward integrated transactions initiating from the web, on mobile devices or in store, as well as real-time reporting and analytics which facilitates convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

