UOL BoaCompra to expand in Uruguay

With Redpagos, the largest payment option in Uruguay for cash payments which is present in hundreds of points of sale all over Uruguay, merchants can also reach the unbanked population.

Operating in Latin America since 2004, UOL BoaCompra has expanded its operations from Brazil to nine countries in different continents. Bringing more than 150 different local payments and working with more than 300 partners, UOL BoaCompra allows merchants to connect their digital business with more than 350 million potential online customers.

UOL BoaCompra is an online payments company specialised in monetising for international platforms throughout Brazil, Latin America, Portugal, Spain and Turkey. With a portfolio of 150+ local payment methods, including BoaCompra GOLD, the company services more than 6,000 titles from over 300 partners such as Valve, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, RedFox Games, Smilegate, Bigpoint and Aeria Games.