Unocoin teams up with MobiKwik to boost Bitcoin use

Starting this week, Unocoin users will be able to use bitcoin to load their MobiKwik wallet, a semi closed wallet in India.

This partnership will help Unocoin users to use bitcoin across more than 50 000 online merchants, 5000 offline merchants and for utility bill payments through MobiKwik wallet according to Unocoin.

The minimum amount that can be loaded into the MobiKwik wallet using bitcoin is INR 10 and the maximum is INR 2000.

More than that, the news follows the recent launch of Unocoin’s merchant point-of-sale mobile app, called Unocoin PoS for both Android and iOS devices, which will make it easier for physical stores in India to accept bitcoin for products and services.