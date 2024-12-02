UnitedHealthcare plan participants to pay medical bills via smartphones

The newly launched features include among others an electronic bill-payment service that enables UnitedHealthcare plan participants to pay their medical bills and manage their health care claims and related expenses all from their smartphone.

The mobile bill-payment service is available to around 13 million UnitedHealthcare plan participants nationwide; anyone can access a guest version of Health4Me to identify local health care providers and comparison shop for health care based on quality and cost.

The payment feature, designed in collaboration with InstaMed, a health care payments network company, has previously been available online via UnitedHealthcare’s plan participant portal. The mobile and online service, known as myClaims Manager, enables people to manage their claims and pay medical bills electronically by entering their credit card, debit card or bank account information.