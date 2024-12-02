UnionPay to be accepted in tourist attractions and public transportation in France

Currently, tourists can use UnionPay cards to purchase tickets for the Palace of Versailles, take the Paris airport shuttle bus, and send postcards at the French post office.

The partnership is aimed to make UnionPay card use in the local tourist attractions, public transportation, and post offices more convenient for tourists. In addition, the local UnionPay-accepting ATMs will reach 80%.

France is the worlds largest tourist destination and has been the first choice for Chinese tourists visiting Europe for five consecutive years.

So far, UnionPay is accepted at more than 3 million merchants in 39 countries and regions in Europe, accounting for over 60% of all bankcard-accepting merchants in the region. UnionPay will reach 100% acceptance in Spain in 2018. UnionPay is also accepted at more than 80% of ATMs and 50% of merchants in Italy. The official website of European airlines such as Air France, KLM, Lufthansa and Finnair accept UnionPay cards, and cardholders can also purchase Eurail Europasses online with UnionPay cards.