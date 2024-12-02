UnionPay, TD Merchant Services agreement on UnionPay card acceptance in North America

Via the partnership, 100,000 merchants will have access to UnionPay’s services within a three-year period. The use of UnionPay cards in North America has expanded considerably. Except for the large number of ATMs and merchants in Canada that have been enabled for UnionPay card acceptance, online merchants are also enabled, including Tianbao Travel, Tianma Travel, Polar Bear Canada. Additionally, more and more colleges and universities have enabled cross-border online tuition payment.

In addition, in the US, cardholders can use UnionPay cards at more than 90% of ATMs and 80% of merchants. Payments can be made not only with UnionPay credit cards through signature verification but also with UnionPay debit cards at merchants equipped with a pin pad.