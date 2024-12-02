UnionPay International, DinoDirect partner for cross-border payments

As a result, the B2C platform DinoDirect, B2B platform Osell and related websites will accept UnionPay cards (card number starting with 62) issued outside the Chinese mainland. The cooperation will enable overseas business owners and individuals to make purchases on cross-border ecommerce websites in China, but also help domestic manufacturers sell products to global consumers and retailers.

UnionPay International also has plans to roll out commercial card products at overseas markets designed for cross-border ecommerce trade to meet overseas buyers demands for making purchases at Chinese merchants.

Overseas business owners and individuals are able to pay with the UnionPay Online Payment (UPOP). Currently, nearly 40 million UnionPay cards have been issued in 40 countries and regions outside the Chinese mainland.

UnionPay cardholders are currently able to make purchases directly on 10 million overseas online merchants. UnionPay cards have been accepted by Amazon, eBay, Rakuten, Agoda, Booking and other online merchants overseas. Cardholders are also able to buy foreign items including maternal and child products, cosmetics, clothing and food with UnionPay cards through the UnionPay Haigou platform Shop The World.

DinoDirect covers over 200 countries and regions in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South America and Central and Eastern Europe.

