UnionPay, DenizBank team up for QR code payments in Turkey

The service will be available in 35,000 merchants in Turkey until the end of 2019.

Due to this partnership, merchants in the sphere of tourism, retail, and restaurants will accept UnionPay QR code payment service, whose usage scenarios will be furtherly enriched, according to the press release.

Currently, UnionPay cardholders can enjoy UnionPay mobile payment services, including UnionPay mobile QuickPass and QR code payment solutions, in 47 countries and regions. Among them, UnionPay QR code payment service is available in more than 200,000 merchants in 29 countries and regions outside mainland China.

In the Middle East, UnionPay cards are available in 11 countries and regions. More than 80% of ATMs and almost 90% of merchants in Turkey accept UnionPay cards.