UnionPay comes to the UAE

UnionPay card customers in the UAE can now make purchases via UPOP (UnionPay Online Payment) at over 500 online merchants of Network International, the UAE’s largest merchant acquirer.

The companies have also collaborated on QuickPass, a contactless payment service by UnionPay, in the UAE, substantially expanding QuickPass’ acceptance reach in the country. The partnership enables UnionPay cardholders to conduct contactless payments on all Network International POS terminals using their NFC-enabled chip cards or smartphones. Network International operates one of the largest NFC-equipped POS terminal networks in the UAE and QuickPass acceptance across all 65,000+ Network International terminals is set to be completed during 2018.

While cash payments still dominate in the UAE, the country is witnessing a transition to electronic payment methods, led by UAE government initiatives to offer citizens and residents innovative digital payment options. Near Field Communication (NFC) technology is among the latest payment solutions being adopted by financial institutions in the region enabling customers to conduct contactless transactions via cards or mobile phones.

UnionPay, the world’s largest payment scheme, and Network International, region’s leading payment solutions provider, have previously collaborated to ensure card acceptance at traditional Network International terminals.