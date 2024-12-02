UnionPay becomes a member of nexo standards

As a member, the card payment company will participate in the work of nexo’s technical working groups and committees, working alongside other members to ensure that the nexo messaging specifications and protocols address the current needs of the payments industry. UnionPay will input to the strategy by participating in meetings such as the nexo General Assembly.

nexo standards works on behalf of all card payment stakeholders to harmonise contact and contactless card payment acceptance globally. Its messaging protocols and specifications adhere to ISO20022 standards and are universally available and applicable. The protocols promote interoperability between card acceptance and acquiring solutions.