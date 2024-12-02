Unified Payments launches NFC payments together with six Nigerian banks

The solution is dubbed PayAttitude and works without communications network. The banks joining the initiative are Access, UBA, Zenith, Skye, Diamond and First Bank.

PayAttitude is a Chip-and-PIN enabled tag-type contactless solution that is linked to customer’s prepaid wallet, enabling access to their account(s) for different payment transactions by tapping an NFC-enabled POS terminal.

The PayAttitude solution is based on a near field communication (NFC) technology that converts subscribers/customer’s mobile phone to an NFC device and links the handset to the subscribers debit or prepaid account Plus ePurse. This allows the subscriber/customer to debit his/her accounts for different payment transactions.

PayAttitude subscription is available at bank branches for DebitPlus, PredpaidPlus and Premium; and outside bank branches at authorised retail outlets for PredpaidPlus.

MasterCard recently granted Unified Payments an acquiring license, a move targeted at driving the adoption of MasterCard payments in Nigeria.