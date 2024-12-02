Unified Payments Interface goes live on Samsung Pay

Samsung Pay, through its partnership with NPCI and Axis Bank will now have access to all the 44 banks which are live on UPI. As of now the company had only activated seven bank’s cards and Paytm for mobile wallets.

Samsung Pay allows customers to just open the app with a swipe and pay through cards, Paytm or UPI by a touch on the point-of-sales device.

Samsung Pay uses magnetic stripe based payments which is recognised by all PoS devices thereby allowing it to be accepted across the digital payments infrastructure of the country and also does not require any data connection at the time of making the payment.