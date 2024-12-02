UL launches card acceptance testing tool SmartConnect

The UL SmartConnect is integrated with the UL Brand Test Tool, providing the user with automated test execution and test card simulation. Combined with other UL test tools, it supports contact and contactless card simulation as well as real-time spying the communication, including measuring the performance of your contactless terminal.

UL Brand Test Tool is a solution for acquirers, acquirer processors, merchants and terminal vendors that validates payment devices before connecting to the major payment networks. The tool has all mandatory tests implemented for point of sale (POS) terminals, mobile POS (mPOS) devices, automated teller machines (ATMs), vending machines and other payment devices.