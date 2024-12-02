UK: Royal Mail acquires StoreFeeder

StoreFeeder has been providing ecommerce software that includes features like order management, stock control, smart warehousing and courier integration for web merchants, postandparcel.info reports. The company developed Royal Mail’s consumer and small business shipping tool, Click and Drop, for launch in October 2014.

Royal Mail did not disclose the financial terms of its acquisition and said StoreFeeder will continue to operate in the same way for its existing clients. Royal Mail said its Click and Drop service, which allows eBay sellers to integrate their accounts with shipping services and generate postage labels through an automated system, now offers Paypal as a payment method along with credit and debit cards.