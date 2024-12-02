UK online voice-shopping expected to triple in 2018

So far, only 2% of all UK consumers use Google Home and Amazon Echo for online shopping, but this trend will continue to grow. The survey of 3000 UK consumers shows that technology, such as voice-controlled devices will play a bigger role in ecommerce.

Compared to the US market, voice assistants in the UK have a lot of catching up to do. Research focusing on the US market predicts a boom in voice commerce. The study showed that 45% of consumers already use or plan to use voice-controlled assistants and 41% want to be able to shop using voice activated devices.