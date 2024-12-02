UK: mobile sales claim 40% of e-purchases from November 2014 to January 2015 - report

That figure represents an increase from August - October 2014 (37%) and from the same quarter a year ago (32%), according to IMRG Capgemini Quarterly Benchmark, which covers November 2014 through January 2015.

The majority of mcommerce sales were via tablets (75%) and the remainder via smartphone. Tina Spooner, chief information officer at IMRG, observes that while smartphones are generally viewed as research tools, as opposed to being used to make purchases, the number of mobile sales made via smartphones has increased significantly, from 1 in 5 to 1 in 4 within 12 months period.