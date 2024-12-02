UK investment forum focuses on Saudi fintech future

Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority revealed a range of investment opportunities in the Kingdom’s financial technology sector — in addition to the Vantec Saudi initiative — through a dialogue session that included representatives of Saudi bodies including the General Authority for Investment, the Capital Market Authority, the Small and Medium Enterprises Authority, and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency represented in Vantec.

Financial technology companies suggested ways of cooperation between investment institutions and emerging companies to the audience. Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority aims to contribute to the development of small and medium enterprises related to Vantec, and to stimulate the financial technology sector in the Kingdom.