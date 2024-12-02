UK ecommerce registers 65 percent traffic on mobile channels - report

This is the highest figure for any country studied in a March 2016 SimilarWeb report, emarketer.com reports. By comparison, the US m-commerce traffic fell on second place, with 54% of total ecommerce traffic. In France, Brazil and Russia, m-commerce traffic makes up a significantly smaller amount of total ecommerce traffic, at 35%, 33% and 23%, respectively. India and Germany m-commerce traffic hovers around half of the ecommerce total.

However, if m-commerce traffic makes up a significant amount of total ecommerce traffic in some countries, desktop experience still offers more page views per visit. In the UK, for example, average page views for desktop are 13.6 while mobile views are 7.6. In the US, meanwhile, desktop views come in at 9.1, while mobile views average 5.6. Germany leads the countries surveyed in average desktop page views on digital retail sites at 16.8; mobile views average at 8.6 per visit.

The pattern of desktop usage continues when examining time spent on digital retail sites as well. In the UK, average desktop time spent on digital retail sites is clocked at 7 minutes and 30 seconds; mobile, meanwhile, is 5 minutes and 14 seconds. In the US, desktop visits last an average of 7 minutes and 10 seconds, while a mobile visit lasts 4 minutes and 28 seconds. M-commerce may make up a significant share of ecommerce traffic, but users still spend more time on digital retail sites via desktop.