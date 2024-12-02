UK: eBay sellers receive required, impending changes with disquietude

eBay UKs annual spring release includes other changes as well, but this change resulted in the most comments from sellers, ecommercebytes.com reports. Beginning in early June, 2015 UK sellers will have to start including product identifiers for branded new and manufacturer refurbished items in affected categories facilitate customer product identification from a certain e-tailer easier.

From 29 June 2015, sellers must include product identifiers for single item listings in affected categories to complete the listing process. From 1 September, 2015, sellers must include product identifiers for listings with variations in affected categories to complete the listing.

eBay told sellers that if an item does not have a unique product identifier, they can select `Does not apply`, and the listing would not be considered non-compliant. Product identifiers are unique codes typically found on labels or bar codes which are used by retailers to help them keep track of and manage their stock, eBay explained. Product identifiers include brand, Manufacturer Part Number (MPN) and Global Trade Item Number (GTIN). GTIN includes European Article Numbers (EAN) and International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN).

Sellers who use product identifiers make it easier for buyers to find what they’re looking for, both on and off eBay, as well as on mobile devices. Items which include product identifiers are eligible for inclusion in more deals and promotions, plus you’re well prepared for future enhancements, such as new product reviews. However, the are sellers who blame eBays search engine technology Cassini for the new requirement.