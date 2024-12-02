UK: E-retailers sales soar 23 percent in 2017

Sales for the top 20 e-tailers turnover reached to GBP 8.4 billion in 2016-2017 compared with GBP 6.8 billion in 2015, according to RPC.

The ecommerce boom was fuelled by the growth of mobile shopping apps, as well as tech innovations that enhance shopping experiences and convenience.

The UK’s top three online-only retailers — Shop Direct, Asos and Ocado — had combined sales of GBP 5.1 billion in 2016-2017, up from GBP 4.4 billion in 2015.

In-app features AI-driven chatbots to advise shoppers on purchases, “snap and shop” services that enable product searches via smartphone cameras, and augmented reality features, had all helped spur sales.

A report from Criteo in February 2018 showed that 53% of online purchases in the UK were made via a mobile device in the last quarter of 2017.

As more consumers shop digitally, traditional bricks-and-mortar retailers are reliant on online sales for growth. Marks and Spencer’s online sales grew 5.6% in 2017, compared with 2.2% for total group revenue.