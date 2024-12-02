UK: contactless payment limit to be GBP 30

The current limit for the amount that can be spent in a single contactless transaction is GBP 20, and trade body the UK Cards Association has unveiled that said the new, higher ceiling will enable more people making routine shopping trips to tap and go.

No exact date in September has yet been set for the payment limit increasing.

The growing list of places that accept contactless payments includes Aldi, Barnardos, Boots, Superdrug, Costa Coffee, Greggs, Ikea, JD Wetherspoon, Lidl, London Buses, London Tubes, M6 Toll, Marks and Spencer, McDonalds, the Post Office, Stagecoach, Waitrose and WH Smith.