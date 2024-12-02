UK companies selling on Tmall registered 94% increase in goods sales online in 2014

The sharp increase in UK online sales to China is all part of the plan for Jack Ma, Alibabas head, who has claimed that trade between Europe and China is a priority, alizila.com reports.

UK companies that established virtual stores on the platform in 2014 include fashion brands ASOS and Topshop, luxury brand Burberry, appliance maker Dyson, and shoe companies Cheaney and Church’s. Tmall today hosts more than 130 UK companies, most of them in the apparel, food and baby products categories.