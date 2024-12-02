UK challenger bank gearing up for launch

Self-defined as a “second generation digital bank”, it also aims to be a wealth management alternative from the get-go.

On its site, it claims to provide “accessible financial future for all”, and that is “built on a keen interest in people and their behaviour, not numbers and stats”.

The bank says it will combine original finance and tech solutions to help people save and grow their money, rather than just enhance usability.

Project Imagine will be in direct competition with fully digital banks such as Starling, Monzo or Atom.

According to the CEO, the bank will launch in Q4 2018 with an e-money licence, and will be looking to acquire a banking licence some time in 2020.