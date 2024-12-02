UK: Apple Pay now supported by Halifax, Lloyds, Bank of Scotland

The three new banks join a growing list of UK Apple Pay participating issuers including: American Express, MBNA, Nationwide, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, Ulster Bank, First Direct and HSBC.

Still listed on the Coming Soon section of the UK Apple Pay website is TSB, and although Barclays confirmed imminent support of Apple Pay in the UK back in July 2015, it has yet to join in support of the service. M&S Bank has begun a rollout process of support for Apple Pay, mentioning that some customers will be able to add their M&S Bank-issued credit and debit cards into Apple Pay during the rollout.

Apple Pay officially launched in the UK in July 2015 with more than 250,000 retail locations backing the contactless payments service. In the weeks following its announcement, the service has grown its roster of supporting retail partners and financial institutions, along with expanding the upper limit for transactions on the service to GBP 30 per transaction instead of GBP 20.